Advertisement

Warming up and melting away the winter

50s expected through the week in Anchorage
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 9:08 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage had a big weekend, seeing its first 50-degree high for the year and continuing the trend Sunday and Monday. Snow is quickly disappearing from the local landscape and from many other cities and towns across the state.

Stormy weather will continue to move through the Aleutian Arc this week. The storm track is to the south and much of mainland Alaska will see quiet conditions through the week. Anchorage will see partly sunny to mostly cloudy weather with highs in the 50s and lows 35 degrees and warmer.

The state hot spot on Monday was Skagway with a warm 62 degrees. The cold spot was Nuiqsut with a low of 5 degrees.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alaska Airlines.
Alaska Airlines to suspend nonstop flights between Anchorage and Hawaii until November
Alaska State Troopers
Homer man dies in car crash
On Saturday afternoon the Muldoon community gathered, attracting people from all walks of life...
Muldoon community gathers in memorial for Jayla Blackshear
A photo of The Gaslight in Anchorage taken on April 24, 2022.
Man taken to hospital after Sunday morning shooting in Anchorage, police say
Nenana Ice Classic Manager Cherrie Forness will step down from the helm of the state’s oldest...
Nenana Ice Classic manager to step down after quarter century leading popular Alaska contest

Latest News

Continued dry pattern for much of Southcentral
Continued dry pattern for much of Southcentral Alaska
Continued dry pattern for much of Southcentral
Continued dry pattern for much of Southcentral
RF 4-24-22_Sun Data
Alaska turns a spring corner
RF 4-24-22_Sun Data
Alaska is turning the spring corner