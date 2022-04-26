Warming up and melting away the winter

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage had a big weekend, seeing its first 50-degree high for the year and continuing the trend Sunday and Monday. Snow is quickly disappearing from the local landscape and from many other cities and towns across the state.

Stormy weather will continue to move through the Aleutian Arc this week. The storm track is to the south and much of mainland Alaska will see quiet conditions through the week. Anchorage will see partly sunny to mostly cloudy weather with highs in the 50s and lows 35 degrees and warmer.

The state hot spot on Monday was Skagway with a warm 62 degrees. The cold spot was Nuiqsut with a low of 5 degrees.

