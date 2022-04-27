Advertisement

3 dead in Biloxi hotel shooting; police in standoff with suspect

Three people are dead at a Biloxi hotel, and police believe they have the suspect surrounded at a business in Gulfport.
By WLOX Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 9:11 AM AKDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI/GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Three people are dead at a Mississippi hotel, and police believe they have the suspect surrounded at a business in Gulfport. That standoff with police is still underway, WLOX reported.

According to Gulfport police, the man is inside the business and surrounded by officers. Streets near 28th Street and Canal are now closed to the public, and everyone is asked to avoid the area.

The shooting in Biloxi happened around 9 a.m. Wednesday at the Broadway Inn on Walmart Lane near Hwy 90. Police said three people were killed at the hotel. A witness at the hotel described a chaotic scene with people fleeing the area.

Police believe the gunman left the hotel and then assaulted another victim in Gulfport near Rio Grande Street before police caught up with him on 28th Street. That’s where the standoff is right now.

Copyright 2022 WLOX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alaska Airlines.
Alaska Airlines to suspend nonstop flights between Anchorage and Hawaii until November
Cooper Landing Emergency Services responds to a contracted United States Postal Service...
Mail bound for Kenai Peninsula destroyed in USPS truck fire
Friends remember Sgt. Julian Christopher Francis, who was shot and killed on April 9, 2022 at a...
Man shot, killed at Midtown Anchorage hotel was a JBER sergeant
Alaska first large cruise ship of the year, the Norwegian Bliss, sitting in port in Juneau on...
Alaska’s first large cruise ship of the year arrives in Juneau
Hatcher Pass Road was finally reopened Tuesday, April 26, 2022 after being closed for more than...
Hatcher Pass Road reopened after heavy snow, avalanches bury road for over 10 weeks

Latest News

FILE - Minneapolis police stand outside the department's 3rd Precinct on May 27, 2020, in...
Post-Floyd probe finds discrimination by Minneapolis police
FILE - Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer media...
Elon Musk’s quest to scrap deal over Tesla tweets derailed
Madeleine Albright
Madeleine Albright honored by Biden, other world leaders
Tetyana Boikiv, 52, center, walks with family members and neighbours during a funeral service...
Russia cuts natural gas to 2 NATO nations in escalation
Community members have set up a memorial for Michelle McPeek near one of the entrances to Upena...
Mother left ‘unrecognizable’ after son beat her to death, police say