Alaska Department of Fish and Game reminds hikers that bears are waking up

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Many Alaskans enjoy getting outside in the spring sunshine, but the Alaska Department of Fish and Game wants to remind people that wildlife is waking up, too — particularly bears.

Black bears have already been sighted in Anchorage, according to biologist Marian Snively, who offered some tips on how to stay safe on the trails.

If people are going for a walk or hike, they shouldn’t go alone, Snively said.

“The more people the better, but it’s safer to go with two people than one person for sure,” she said.

Making noise is also important, and the human voice is better than bells.

“You want the bears to know you’re a human being,” Snively said. “Bells won’t necessarily convey that, but it’s better than not making any noise.”

Look for signs that bears may be in the area.

“So you can look for tracks and scat, fresh scat,” she said. “You can look for marks in trees, like scratching. And you want to listen, too. A lot of people put earbuds in but that’s another one of your senses — you want to use all your senses.”

Snively said people don’t need to turn around just because they see signs of bears, but if they happen to spot a bear that doesn’t see them, it’s best to go the other way. On the other hand, if a bear is advancing toward a person, they should stand their ground and never run. Snively said, at that point, it’s important to pull out the bear spray hikers should always carry with them.

“You want to start, as soon as the bear is coming closer to you, just get it ready,” she said. “It doesn’t mean you’re going to use it.”

If the bear continues to advance, people can flip off the orange protective clip and give a short blast toward the bear’s head.

“You want to shoot it just for two seconds at first, you don’t want to empty the canister,” Snively said. “If the bear turns around at that, then you’re good. But I would still keep an eye on the bear. If it turns around, if it comes back again, spray it again.”

Snively said this time of year especially, it’s important to be aware and prepared.

“I’m not encouraging people to be afraid of bears,” she said. “I’m encouraging people to empower themselves to enjoy recreating.”

The Fish and Game website offers other tips for bear safety. The department is also offering a virtual seminar on wildlife safety from 7-8 p.m. on Thursday, April 28. People who would like to participate must register here in advance.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.