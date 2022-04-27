Alaska is taking in spring

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A storm is in the works for the Aleutians and southeast to British Columbia. Juneau saw over a half inch of rain on Tuesday. Scattered showers are likely to remain over the panhandle region into Wednesday.

And although sunshine remains in the forecast Tuesday, Southcentral Alaska could see pop-up showers in the afternoon and evening. A little liquid would help quell the high amounts of dust we see this time of year too.

Also, be wildlife aware. Bear sightings are reported on Anchorage trails in the spring. Officials recommend humans keep their distance, and don’t walk with headphones or earbuds. Hearing, as well as seeing what is going on in your surroundings, is just good practice.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.