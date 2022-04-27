Anchorage School District prepares to host graduation at the Alaska Airlines Center

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Preparation is underway for graduation at the Alaska Airlines Center, where each Anchorage School District high school will hold its commencement.

This year’s graduation marks the first time in two years that Anchorage graduates will walk across the stage at the same place. In 2020, the district held virtual graduations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and a year later commencements were held outside at each individual school.

“We are excited to kind of move to a centralized graduation venue this year,” Director of Secondary Education Martin Lang said. “It was a lot of work staging all those separate graduations, and so this allows our school faculty to really focus more on celebrating with our seniors here at the Alaska Airlines Center this year.”

The new venue has limited seating, and each student will receive six tickets for their family and friends. Lang said they arrived at six tickets per student based on the average graduating class size in the district and how many seats were available.

“We know that some families, the six tickets is going to work great for them — some may not even use all six of their tickets — and others need more,” Lang said. ”... We really want as many people to attend as possible.”

The school district is encouraging families to share tickets if they aren’t using them, and Lang added that principals at each school will have a small set of tickets for students with unique circumstances.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, graduations were held at the Sullivan Arena, but that wasn’t available this year since it’s being used as a mass care facility for those experiencing homelessness.

Each high school has a scheduled date and time for its commencement at the Alaska Airlines Center. If people are unable to watch in person, the district will have an online stream, and further information can be found on the school district website.

