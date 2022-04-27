April will close with below average precipitation

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Only 7 days this month saw cloud skies in Anchorage, as April has been largely quiet and sunny. That trend of sunshine will continue as the month draws to a close, with temperatures staying in the 50s each day. While some spot showers can’t be ruled out through the day, the dry stretch of weather will stay with us. Only a handful of days has seen rain this month, with the monthly total currently sitting at just 0.16 inches of liquid precipitation. While some of that fell as snow through the first part of the month, we’ve been largely absent from any rain since then.

The two wettest parts of the state will be for the Aleutians and Southeast Alaska. Here anywhere from two tenths to just under half an inch of rain looks possible. The rest of the state will continue to hold onto the dry conditions, with more susnhine and warmth in the forecast.

With warmer days already here, it’s important to make sure you stay up to date with the latest river forecast. This comes as break-up will bring an elevated risk for ice jams and flooding, as the rivers continue to thaw out. While most of the rivers in Alaska are still all ice, parts of the Interior and Southcentral are already beginning to see the rivers open up.

Temperatures through the rest of the week stay in the low to mid-50s.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

