Advertisement

Inside the Gates: Mental health care centers call for early interaction on military children’s mental health

Mental health impact on military children
Mental health impact on military children(WZAW)
By Georgina Fernandez
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 1:36 PM AKDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - From moving every few years to having parents deploying out of the country, adaptability is a common skill set for military children.

“The reality of resilience in our military children is so paramount,” MaryBeth Goodman said.

However, just because military children are used to changes, it does not mean they are immune to the impacts, according to Goodman, the clinic director at the Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Alaska Behavioral Health.

Goodman said in the Alaska clinics, 42% of their clients are youth, or those under age 18. The clinic services anyone who has served in the military and their loved ones. The clinic said early interaction is critical when dealing with a mental health challenge.

“Is there a mental health issue that we can solve early on before it becomes a mental health crisis?” Goodman asked rhetorically.

According to Goodman, the average military child changes school six to nine times before they graduate high school. These kids, she said, understand change and often undergo life experiences that most children in the civilian world have not.

“Typically, when military kiddos finally show you that they’re struggling, we’re a little bit further down the road,” Goodman said.

Related: JBER family writes children's book to ease moving stress for kids

This makes it more critical, Goodman said, that when they ask for help, action is taken right away.

“Typically when we see a military kiddo who is expressing the need to talk to someone, we take it incredibly seriously because they’ve already endured so much and they might be closer to that breaking point than a civilian child,” Goodman said.

According to Goodman, signs of mental health problems in military youth can include anxiety, changes in behavior, increased frustration and arguments at home. She said that early interaction at a family’s current station is critical.

She encourages families to reach out to their current base to see what mental health options are available and avoid waiting until the last moment.

“That is very, very difficult to say, ‘Oh, we’ll handle it next week,’ because for a military family, next week might bring a whole new onslaught of challenges and changes,” Goodman said.

Stay informed with breaking news alerts from the Alaska's News Source app

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cooper Landing Emergency Services responds to a contracted United States Postal Service...
Mail bound for Kenai Peninsula destroyed in USPS truck fire
Friends remember Sgt. Julian Christopher Francis, who was shot and killed on April 9, 2022 at a...
Man shot, killed at Midtown Anchorage hotel was a JBER sergeant
Alaska Airlines.
Alaska Airlines to suspend nonstop flights between Anchorage and Hawaii until November
Alaska first large cruise ship of the year, the Norwegian Bliss, sitting in port in Juneau on...
Alaska’s first large cruise ship of the year arrives in Juneau
Hatcher Pass Road was finally reopened Tuesday, April 26, 2022 after being closed for more than...
Hatcher Pass Road reopened after heavy snow, avalanches bury road for over 10 weeks

Latest News

Fast Cast for April 27, 2022
April will close with below average precipitation
April will close with below average precipitation
Anchorage couple creates wildlife app to help others enjoy nature more safely.
Anchorage couple creates wildlife app to help others enjoy nature more safely
Anchorage municipal election results certified, new members join the body.
Anchorage municipal election results certified, new members join the body