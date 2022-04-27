Advertisement

Police: Woman helped plan kidnapping of baby in California

Police say a woman arrested in the kidnapping of a 3-month-old baby from his San Francisco Bay...
Police say a woman arrested in the kidnapping of a 3-month-old baby from his San Francisco Bay Area home is a friend of the family and was present when a man abducted the baby while his grandmother unloaded groceries.(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 12:20 PM AKDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Police say a woman arrested in the kidnapping of a 3-month-old baby from his San Francisco Bay Area home is a friend of the family and was present when a man abducted the baby while his grandmother unloaded groceries.

San Jose Police Sgt. Christian Camarillo said Wednesday that Yesenia Ramirez had driven the child and his grandmother on a shopping trip and communicated with Jose Portillo before he entered the San Jose apartment and took the baby Monday.

He says surveillance video shows Portillo walking toward the apartment with a car seat and a small blanket.

The baby was found unharmed Tuesday inside a home where Portillo lived.

Camarillo says a motive is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cooper Landing Emergency Services responds to a contracted United States Postal Service...
Mail bound for Kenai Peninsula destroyed in USPS truck fire
Friends remember Sgt. Julian Christopher Francis, who was shot and killed on April 9, 2022 at a...
Man shot, killed at Midtown Anchorage hotel was a JBER sergeant
Alaska Airlines.
Alaska Airlines to suspend nonstop flights between Anchorage and Hawaii until November
Alaska first large cruise ship of the year, the Norwegian Bliss, sitting in port in Juneau on...
Alaska’s first large cruise ship of the year arrives in Juneau
Hatcher Pass Road was finally reopened Tuesday, April 26, 2022 after being closed for more than...
Hatcher Pass Road reopened after heavy snow, avalanches bury road for over 10 weeks

Latest News

Heroes of Boston Marathon bombing recognized in DC
Heroes of Boston Marathon bombing recognized in DC
Police in Tennessee say a woman stole a patrol car after being arrested for DUI.
Tennessee woman steals police car while handcuffed
Tetyana Boikiv, 52, center, walks with family members and neighbours during a funeral service...
Russia cuts off gas to 2 NATO nations in bid to divide West
Arizona officials release video of a mountain lion nearly visiting a Tucson resort Monday.
WATCH: Mountain lion scared off by automatic doors