Advertisement

Juvenile charged with first-degree murder following road rage shooting, police say

The Baltimore Police Department said a 17-year-old male shot and killed a 52-year-old man on...
The Baltimore Police Department said a 17-year-old male shot and killed a 52-year-old man on April 14.(Daniel Tadevosyan/Getty Images via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 10:20 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALTIMORE (Gray News) – A juvenile in Maryland has been charged as an adult with first-degree murder following a shooting that police describe as a road rage event.

The Baltimore Police Department said a 17-year-old male, whose name was not released, shot and killed 52-year-old Daniel Pitts on April 14.

Police said they responded to reports of a shooting that afternoon where they found Pitts dead inside a vehicle, suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

Investigation revealed that the victim was “involved in a road rage incident before he was shot,” police said.

Ten days later, on April 24, police arrested the 17-year-old, who they describe as “no stranger” to law enforcement.

Following his arrest, the teen was taken to the Central Booking Intake Facility and charged as an adult with first-degree murder, false statement to officers, handgun on person and loaded handgun in vehicle.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact Baltimore’s homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friends remember Sgt. Julian Christopher Francis, who was shot and killed on April 9, 2022 at a...
Man shot, killed at Midtown Anchorage hotel was a JBER sergeant
Cooper Landing Emergency Services responds to a contracted United States Postal Service...
Mail bound for Kenai Peninsula destroyed in USPS truck fire
Parents at Bernard Black Elementary were surprised with the news that their children would be...
Entire third grade class shocked with full-ride college scholarships during assembly
A photo of Mendenhall Glacier from the U.S. Forest Service.
Gov. Mike Dunleavy says Alaskans can use motorized boats on Mendenhall Lake
A no trespassing sign sits in the lot adjacent to Mid Valley Garden and Greenhouse in Wasilla,...
Wasilla business owners experience seasonal uptick in criminal activity

Latest News

Devin Bateman
Collegiate swimmer left partially paralyzed after spring break accident
Fast Cast, April 28, 2022
Caleb Kennedy appears virtually in bond court on Apr. 28.
‘American Idol’ star says he was ‘tripping’ before deadly crash, solicitor says
Local civilians walk past a tank destroyed during heavy fighting in an area controlled by...
Explosions rock Kyiv again as Russians rain fire on Ukraine
A "now hiring" sign is posted in Garnet Valley, Pa., Monday, May 10, 2021. Applications for...
US economy shrinks, threats loom, but growth likely to last