Sunshine and warmth as April draws to a close

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Only a handful of days have seen measurable precipitation in Anchorage, as this month will close as the 14th driest on record. While some spotty showers are occurring this morning, most of the activity is occurring thorugh the Mat-Su Valley. We’ll hold onto some shower coverage through the first part of the morning, before drier and sunnier conditions make a return to the region. The same can also be said for Southeast, where some rain is falling this morning as well. While the rain is coming to an end, a ridge of high pressure building into the eastern Gulf of Alaska, will help dry out the panhandle with sunshine returning into the afternoon and early evening hours.

The vast majority of the state continues to see fairly dry weather, with the only exception being the Aleutians. An area of low pressure continues to build through the Bering, bring widespread rain and winds to a large part of the Aleutian Islands. Many locations will see up to half an inch if not more of rain into the evening hours. While the rain will stay off to our west, Kodiak will see a chance for some rain showers building in through the night and into Friday.

Looking ahead to the close of April and welcoming in May, our focus shifts to breakup. Currently, many rivers across the state continue to remain mostly ice. While some rivers are beginning to open, there’s no significant impacts being felt yet. However, the interior should prepare for the potential for some flooding due to possible ice jams and rapid snowmelt leading to flooding.

Enjoy the pleasant end to April!

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.