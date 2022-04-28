Warm and mild through the end of April

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - There are no major storm systems for Alaska on Wednesday, April 27.

Low pressure is over the western Aleutians and easterly waves are bringing clouds and showers to the panhandle.

High pressure will move north out of the northern Pacific ocean Friday and promote sunshine, especially for the panhandle.

For the next 24 hours, Southeast Alaska will see some showers, over the northern and central sections. Northern Alaska will see partly sunny skies and occasional spring flurries.

The Kenai Peninsula hangs on to partly to mostly sunny skies, along with locations in Prince William Sound. Temperatures overnight near Glennallen could still drop below freezing.

Anchorage is going to have mostly cloudy skies Thursday, with a chance of showers and a high near 51.

The hot spot Wednesday was Palmer with a high of 60. The cold spot was a chilly 1 below zero at Wainwright.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.