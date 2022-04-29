Alaska Pacific University’s nursing program receives accreditation as demand for health care workers soars

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - This weekend, Alaska Pacific University will see 16 students graduate from its nursing programs for the first time in school history.

“It means a lot, get to be a guinea pig,” said nursing student Lillian Xiong. “It’s exciting to know we’re the first ones to start this, and we set the tone for many more classes and years to come.”

In March, the university received accreditation from the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing for its associate and bachelor’s degree programs in nursing.

The director of Alaska Pacific’s new nursing programs, Marianne Murray, said the accreditation is important because it allows students to sit for a licensure exam and become licensed by the state.

“We try to create a pathway or a ladder — stepping stones along the way to the profession of nursing,” Murray said.

The accreditation comes as the health care industry statewide and nationwide is desperately looking to fill thousands of positions. Alaska State Hospital and Nursing Home Association President and CEO Jared Kosin said Alaska has over 6,000 health care vacancies every year, and a need for over 1,400 registered nurses.

“This is exactly what we need with the type of void we have,” Kosin said. “... This is a big moment in terms of momentum, and I think we all have to be looking at this to try and figure out how we can build other programs around other services.”

The nursing degree programs at Alaska Pacific University are a partnership with the Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium, and the school said its degrees emphasize Indigenous ways of life.

“I’m excited to be an Alaska Native nurse working at the Alaska Native hospital,” said Jolean Fultz. “And I hope lots of other Alaska Natives follow.”

Many of the graduates told Alaska’s News Source they either had a job or had job offers. The university said it will have five students starting a nursing degree program in Utqiagvik in the fall, and said they’re working on a program in Bethel as well.

