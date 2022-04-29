Advertisement

Gov. Mike Dunleavy urges legislators to approve at least a $3,700 PFD

Gov. Mike Dunleavy is urging the Alaska Legislature to approve a “substantial” Permanent Fund dividend that is much larger than has been paid in recent years.
By Sean Maguire
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 7:07 PM AKDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - Gov. Mike Dunleavy is urging the Alaska Legislature to approve a “substantial” Permanent Fund dividend that is much larger than has been paid in recent years.

The governor wants legislators to approve a 50-50 dividend for this year at roughly $2,500. He also wants them to pay the remainder of a 50-50 dividend for last year. When added together, both checks would be over $3,700.

Dunleavy said that dividend figure should be the minimum this year. He wants the Legislature to approve “as large a PFD as possible” with soaring inflation and high fuel prices. But, many in the Legislature have a different opinion of the size of the PFD and what to do with Alaska’s unexpected oil revenue.

The House of Representatives passed an operating budget last month with a roughly $1,250 dividend and a separate, one-time energy relief check at $1,300. House Speaker Louise Stutes, R-Kodiak, suggested on Thursday that that would be the ceiling for the dividend that could be supported by her bipartisan caucus.

“That’s $2,500,” she said. “That’s nothing to sneeze at.”

Stutes also said that paying a larger PFD this year would set a precedent that Alaskans would expect to be followed in the future. Her caucus has largely supported a long-term 75-25 split for a new dividend formula.

The Senate’s operating budget now has a 50-50 dividend in it at just over $2,500. Senate President Peter Micciche, R-Soldotna, suggested that dividend size would be the floor for the Senate.

“Our goal is to satisfy Alaskans with a reasonable PFD,” he said.

The Senate is also debating a bill that would rewrite the dividend formula statute for the long-term. That debate is expected to take place on the Senate floor next week.

At current oil prices over $100 a barrel, legislators are expecting to see a surplus well over $3 billion. There is broad agreement that a big chunk of that money should be used to replenish state savings accounts that have been depleted over a decade of deficit spending.

There are also debates about increasing school funding and funding K-12 education a year ahead of time. Dunleavy reiterated a threat on Thursday during a press conference to veto any school funding increases unless a comprehensive reading bill also passes.

Stutes said the governor’s decision on whether to veto extra school funding would be his to make.

“Personally, I’m speaking for myself, I don’t do well with threats,” she said.

Stay informed with the latest news and weather alerts from the Alaska's News Source apps

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friends remember Sgt. Julian Christopher Francis, who was shot and killed on April 9, 2022 at a...
Man shot, killed at Midtown Anchorage hotel was a JBER sergeant
Cooper Landing Emergency Services responds to a contracted United States Postal Service...
Mail bound for Kenai Peninsula destroyed in USPS truck fire
A photo of Mendenhall Glacier from the U.S. Forest Service.
Gov. Mike Dunleavy says Alaskans can use motorized boats on Mendenhall Lake
Parents at Bernard Black Elementary were surprised with the news that their children would be...
Entire third grade class shocked with full-ride college scholarships during assembly
A no trespassing sign sits in the lot adjacent to Mid Valley Garden and Greenhouse in Wasilla,...
Wasilla business owners experience seasonal uptick in criminal activity

Latest News

Independence Day is not for two months, but the organization that normally hosts the main...
Anchorage July Fourth event canceled indefinitely
MF-Nenana cam 4-28-22
High pressure promotes sunshine
Gov. Mike Dunleavy is pushing for a larger PFD than has been paid in recent years.
Gov. Mike Dunleavy urges for as large a PFD as possible
Report: Alaskans’ medical debt in collections nearly double national amount.
Report: Alaskans’ medical debt in collections nearly double national amount