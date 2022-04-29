High pressure promotes sunshine

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Low pressure is stretching out over the Aleutian Islands. This amalgamation of surface lows will consolidate into a fairly strong low in the central Bering Sea Friday.

High pressure is building into the Gulf of Alaska, bringing southerly flow into Southcentral Alaska. The jet stream is running in mostly zonal flow, just south of the Aleutian Islands.

What this pattern means is that the high pressure will bring warmer temperatures and clear skies to the majority of Southcentral on Friday as well as Saturday. A low pressure system just getting organized in the Gulf of Alaska, and will move north and bring showers to the coasts, and cloudy skies to Anchorage.

With spring weather comes spring avalanche danger. The Chugach National Forecast Avalanche Center says danger is high in the afternoon heat. Slides are most likely on east, south and west facing slopes. Places like Byron Glacier and Crow Pass trails are likely best to avoid for now, until avalanche danger subsides.

