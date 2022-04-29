Judge sets May 3 deadline for Alaska redistricting claims

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - A state court judge has set a May 3 deadline for challenges to a revised redistricting plan.

Superior Court Judge Thomas Matthews says the accelerated timeline takes into account a June 1 candidate filing deadline for the August primary. He says that given the approaching filing deadline, it would be impossible for the courts to hear and decide challenges to the plan if they were filed as late as 30 days after the revised plan was issued.

A revised plan was adopted April 13. The Alaska Redistricting Board went back to work after the state Supreme Court raised constitutional issues with a Senate district pairing part of east Anchorage and the Eagle River area.

