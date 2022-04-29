Advertisement

Police: 13 men arrested after trying to solicit children for sex during internet sting operation

Police in Las Vegas said they have arrested 13 people in a two-day April sex sting operation.
Police in Las Vegas said they have arrested 13 people in a two-day April sex sting operation.(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 4:17 PM AKDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (Gray News) - Police in Las Vegas made more than a dozen arrests this week during a recent internet sex sting operation.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reports that 13 men in total were taken into custody in a joint operation with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force Program.

Officials said the task force was joined by the LVMPD Vice Section and numerous federal partners over a two-day operation from April 26-27 in which individuals posed as children online and were solicited by the men for sex.

A meeting was set and the suspects were arrested, according to the LVMPD.

Officers urged parents to speak to their kids about the dangers posed by strangers online and to review their social media chat histories.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friends remember Sgt. Julian Christopher Francis, who was shot and killed on April 9, 2022 at a...
Man shot, killed at Midtown Anchorage hotel was a JBER sergeant
Cooper Landing Emergency Services responds to a contracted United States Postal Service...
Mail bound for Kenai Peninsula destroyed in USPS truck fire
A photo of Mendenhall Glacier from the U.S. Forest Service.
Gov. Mike Dunleavy says Alaskans can use motorized boats on Mendenhall Lake
Parents at Bernard Black Elementary were surprised with the news that their children would be...
Entire third grade class shocked with full-ride college scholarships during assembly
A no trespassing sign sits in the lot adjacent to Mid Valley Garden and Greenhouse in Wasilla,...
Wasilla business owners experience seasonal uptick in criminal activity

Latest News

A state court judge has set a May 3 deadline for challenges to a revised redistricting plan.
Judge sets May 3 deadline for Alaska redistricting claims
British Virgin Islands officials were arrested Thursday on drug smuggling charges in South...
British Virgin Islands premier arrested on US drug charges
Off-duty police officer kills a pedestrian while allegedly driving while under the influence.
Off-duty officer in Washington state hits and kills pedestrian
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a bill earlier this month at the state capitol in Oklahoma...
Oklahoma House sends Texas-style abortion ban to governor