Rep. Eastman removed from House minority caucus by Republican lawmakers

By Joey Klecka
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 10:53 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska House of Representatives minority caucus officially distanced itself from Rep. David Eastman, of Wasilla, by removing him from the Republican caucus.

In a press conference Friday morning, fellow Wasilla Rep. Cathy Tilton said Eastman was asked to leave the caucus after a meeting was held between Republican members.

“While we do respect his right to represent his constituents as however he deems necessary, his actions have really caused disruption and threatened the cohesion of the caucus and he has become more of a significant distraction from our ability to prosecute public policy agenda that we think is beneficial to all of Alaskans,” Tilton said.

Tilton said caucus members had the opportunity to discuss the decision in the meeting, which Eastman also attended. She said Eastman also addressed his fellow Republican members.

“While I can say is that our caucus did not ask for any sanctions against Rep. Eastman, it just became clear that being a caucus member was not something that was going to work out with the rest of the members,” Tilton said.

Tilton said that while Eastman can still propose amendments and keep committee assignments, the biggest penalty is he would not be involved in talks amongst caucus members.

“I think a lot of the members did not feel that there was a trusting enough relationship, that those things that they want to talk about in the caucus or might talk about in caucus to be used in a manner that might not be the most productive.”

