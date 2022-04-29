Advertisement

Sunshine as April draws to a close

Coastal showers can be expected into the first week of May
By Aaron Morrison
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 6:42 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - While sun was hard to come by for parts of Southcentral Thursday, we’ll see plenty of clear skies into the afternoon hours today. We’ll make a run back into the low to mid 50s, with breezy winds expected through the day. The highest winds will be near Kodiak, where gusts up to 40 mph looks likely into the evening hours. This comes ahead of the next weather maker, that will bring coastal showers to Southcentral into the weekend. While rain will stay to our south, inland areas will remain dry and seasonal.

Southeast will also end the month of April with sunshine. Highs will remain in the upper 40 and lower 50s, before rain is set to return as May arrives. This comes ahead of a new area of low pressure that will move north out of the Pacific Ocean. This will bring the return to active weather for coastal regions and also keep temperatures a few degrees cooler than normal, due to the overcast skies and rain showers.

Get outside and enjoy the weather this weekend. However, if you’re heading into the backcountry be prepared for avalanche conditions and remain vigilant.

Have a wonderful weekend!

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fentanyl pills courtesy of MGN.
2 drug busts ‘among the largest fentanyl seizures in Alaska history’ with more than $356,000 worth of drugs seized
Michael Hamilton
Heli-skiing guide dies in Chugach Mountains avalanche; remembered as ‘local Valdez legend’
Independence Day is not for two months, but the organization that normally hosts the main...
Anchorage July Fourth event canceled indefinitely
A no trespassing sign sits in the lot adjacent to Mid Valley Garden and Greenhouse in Wasilla,...
Wasilla business owners experience seasonal uptick in criminal activity
Last Frontier Honor Flight continues after veteran passes away on plane
Last Frontier Honor Flight continues after veteran passes away on plane

Latest News

Sunshine as April draws to a close
Sunshine as April draws to a close
MF-Nenana cam 4-28-22
High pressure promotes sunshine
Sunshine and warmth as April draws to a close
Sunshine and warmth as April draws to a close
Sunshine and warmth as April draws to a close
Sunshine and warmth as April draws to a close