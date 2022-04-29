Sunshine as April draws to a close

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - While sun was hard to come by for parts of Southcentral Thursday, we’ll see plenty of clear skies into the afternoon hours today. We’ll make a run back into the low to mid 50s, with breezy winds expected through the day. The highest winds will be near Kodiak, where gusts up to 40 mph looks likely into the evening hours. This comes ahead of the next weather maker, that will bring coastal showers to Southcentral into the weekend. While rain will stay to our south, inland areas will remain dry and seasonal.

Southeast will also end the month of April with sunshine. Highs will remain in the upper 40 and lower 50s, before rain is set to return as May arrives. This comes ahead of a new area of low pressure that will move north out of the Pacific Ocean. This will bring the return to active weather for coastal regions and also keep temperatures a few degrees cooler than normal, due to the overcast skies and rain showers.

Get outside and enjoy the weather this weekend. However, if you’re heading into the backcountry be prepared for avalanche conditions and remain vigilant.

Have a wonderful weekend!

