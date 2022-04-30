Advertisement

Anchorage Independence Day celebration planned by new organizers after former host group dissolves

People celebrate Fourth of July in 2019 in Anchorage, Alaska.
People celebrate Fourth of July in 2019 in Anchorage, Alaska.(Nick Swann/KTUU)
By Tim Rockey
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 4:41 PM AKDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - After the nonprofit previously in charge of hosting Anchorage’s main Fourth of July celebration dissolved, a new organizer has stepped up and begun the process of permitting the Independence Day celebration on the Delaney Park Strip that has been a tradition for over two decades.

This week, the former board president for Anchorage Fairs and Festivals, which had been in charge of organizing and putting on the main July Fourth celebration in the city, announced the nonprofit had voted to dissolve after losing a major partnership. Nicki Hale said the group would not be organizing the event going forward.

Spenard Food Truck Carnival owner and operator Darrin Huycke said Anchorage Fairs and Festivals had reached out to him for assistance last year. After hearing that the group had dissolved, Huycke said that other vendors reached out to him about stepping in, and that he has begun the process of planning and permitting for the Fourth of July festival in downtown Anchorage with the municipality.

Huycke said in an interview on Friday that he began the process over a month ago.

“We’re excited to be able to provide this project, this festival, safely to the public and also to continue the business for those that have been out here,” Huycke said.

Huycke said that he was eager to settle nerves of the community members who had learned that the Anchorage Fairs and Festivals nonprofit had dissolved.

Huycke hopes that his group can maintain leadership of the Independence Day celebration on the Delaney Park Strip for decades into the future. He said that he plans to include a beer garden, a concert tent, and stage with a variety of local artists performing.

“We’re going to have a whole park strip of rides ... to bouncy houses, food, community-minded vendors, craft vendors — pretty much the whole dang kit and caboodle,” Huycke said.

He also said he’s working with the existing veterans’ parade to keep it as close to the same as possible.

Huycke grew up in Wasilla before moving to Anchorage, and shared excitement about maintaining the celebration of the nation’s independence as it has traditionally taken place in Anchorage.

“I love the Fourth of July, and I love my country,” Huycke said. “And to know that I can make an impact to continue this effort for another 25 years — sign me up coach.”

Stay informed with the latest news and weather alerts from the Alaska's News Source apps

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Independence Day is not for two months, but the organization that normally hosts the main...
Anchorage July Fourth event canceled indefinitely
Fentanyl pills courtesy of MGN.
2 drug busts ‘among the largest fentanyl seizures in Alaska history’ with more than $356,000 worth of drugs seized
Michael Hamilton
Heli-skiing guide dies in Chugach Mountains avalanche; remembered as ‘local Valdez legend’
Gov. Mike Dunleavy.
Gov. Mike Dunleavy urges legislators to approve at least a $3,700 PFD
Last Frontier Honor Flight continues after veteran passes away on plane
Last Frontier Honor Flight continues after veteran passes away on plane

Latest News

Erin guides Bryan Gearry on a walk through downtown Palmer
Wasilla man credits Guide Dog Foundation for new best friend
Make-A-Wish, Markella's magical trip to Hawaii.
Markella’s Make-A-Wish story
On Saturday afternoon the Muldoon community gathered, attracting people from all walks of life...
Muldoon community gathers in memorial for Jayla Blackshear
Nenana Ice Classic Manager Cherrie Forness will step down from the helm of the state’s oldest...
Nenana Ice Classic manager to step down after quarter century leading popular Alaska contest