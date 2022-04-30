Anchorage to see clouds with sunny breaks for the weekend

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Blue skies, golden sunshine, puffy cumulus clouds, and mild temperatures — Mother Nature sure knows how to serve it up as we close out another work and school week, with one more day to go for the month of April.

Temperatures across many Southcentral Alaska locations topped out in the lower to middle 50s, with temps reaching the upper 40s from Homer to Seward, over to Cordova and up into Valdez and the Copper River Basin. The temperatures increased thanks to clouds and cooler air hanging tough.

Clouds will become the dominant feature in the sky overnight and during the day on Saturday as a storm system moves out of the Aleutians and sets up shop in the northern Gulf of Alaska, although some sunny breaks are likely.

Additionally, winds out of the east-southeast will increase Saturday morning, with the strongest gusts of 40 mph (Hillside to Turnagain Arm) to 50 mph (Homer to Seward to Cordova) occurring Saturday night, then subsiding on Sunday.

Similar to last weekend’s storm, the Chugach range will provide a nice barrier again this weekend from any rainfall (aside from a spotty shower) in Anchorage and the Matanuska-Susitna Borough. You’ll need the umbrellas for sure, however, from Kodiak, along coastal areas of the Kenai, and over to communities around Prince William Sound.

Southeast Alaska will enjoy one more dry day on Saturday as clouds thicken with rain, arriving Saturday night into Sunday.

Scattered showers will make their way over the mountains into the Anchorage bowl and the Mat-Su late Sunday evening, and remain a possibility for Monday and Tuesday. The storm then begins to weaken mid-week as it slowly moves out of Southcentral and into Southeast.

Southcentral will see a return to a mix of sun and clouds, but a spotty shower may still occur. Temperatures this weekend through the first week of May will stay seasonable with afternoon highs generally in the lower 50s and overnight lows, above freezing in the upper 30s to perhaps only near 40 degrees.

The watch has begun for when the famed Nenana tripod will fall, as break up is well underway throughout Interior Alaska.

