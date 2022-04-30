First responders fighting fire at condominium building near South Anchorage

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage first responders are fighting a fire in a building of a condominium complex close to Taku Lake near South Anchorage.

Anchorage Fire Department Assistant Chief Alex Boyd said units responded to a building in the Foxwood Condominium complex at 7:40 p.m. Friday. The complex is on Foxridge Way, off of C Street.

Boyd said multiple units were working to suppress the fire, and that the department asks people to stay clear of the area. The Anchorage Police Department said in a release that Foxridge Way is closed while firefighters work in the area.

Additional details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

