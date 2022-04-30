Advertisement

Man killed in multi-vehicle crash near Wasilla

Alaska State Troopers.
Alaska State Troopers.(KTVF)
By Tim Rockey
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 8:03 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska State Troopers report that a man died Friday morning after a collision near Wasilla involving three vehicles.

According to an online dispatch, troopers responded after a report of that a GMC van driving west along Bogard Road at the intersection with North Departure Court collided with the back of a Chevrolet Lumia that was then pushed into oncoming eastbound traffic, and collided with a Subaru.

Troopers wrote that all three of the people in the Chevrolet were taken to the hospital. It was one of the passengers in that vehicle that died.

“A right rear passenger in the Chevrolet sustained life-threatening injuries during the collision,” troopers wrote. “He was transported to a local hospital where life savings efforts were unsuccessful. Next of kin notifications are underway. No arrests or citations have been issued at this time.”

The driver of the GMC sustained minor injuries, troopers wrote, and the person driving the Subaru was not injured. Troopers wrote that the drivers of both other vehicles remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation.

