Mat-Su drivers line up at the pump for some free fuel

PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - It certainly wasn’t a bad way to kick off the weekend as hundreds of drivers all across the Matanuska-Susitna Borough waited in line for a free tank of gas. In partnership with Three Bears Alaska, MAC Federal Credit Union hosted a free fuel giveaway event to celebrate their expansion to the Valley.

The credit union announced the giveaway earlier Friday morning on social media and commuters began arriving just after noon to take advantage. President and CEO of the company Angela Head said they saw a meaningful way to give back to the community with the current high price for gasoline.

“We try to look around to find out what the needs in the community are,” Head said. “So we got together and decided you know what? Let’s go and do a gas giveaway and give everybody 50 bucks, and maybe just have them have the opportunity for that week to not have to decide if they’re going to buy groceries or they’re going to buy gas.”

Around 15 employees pumped gas and managed the two-lane line. The company gave away a total of $10,000 in the form of $50 gift cards. Drivers whose vehicles didn’t need the full $50 at the time were given the remaining balance on the card for future use.

MAC Federal Credit Union, which stands for military and community, began in 1952 serving primarily active duty and civil service personnel associated with Fort Wainwright. In 2001 the company branched into the community of Fairbanks and most recently expanded its operations to the Mat-Su.

