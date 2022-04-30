Advertisement

Municipality, assembly exploring best utilization for next round of ARPA funds

The Municipality of Anchorage is expecting the next round of American Rescue Plan Act funds next month.
By Steve Kirch
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 2:08 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Municipality of Anchorage is expecting the next round of American Rescue Plan Act funds next month.

During a work session on Friday, the assembly explored a possible timeline and framework for how COVID Relief funds could be properly distributed. However, Mayor Dave Bronson’s administration also has some ideas on how the funds could be best utilized.

The Municipality of Anchorage is expecting roughly $50 million in this next round of American Rescue Plan Act funds, over the past few years the municipality has distributed more than $214 million according to Assembly Chair Suzanne LaFrance.

LaFrance said that the funds were distributed “to local businesses, nonprofits, and individuals that help prevent an economic crisis, and delivered valuable services to people in need.”

At the beginning of Friday’s work session with consultants from Professional Growth Systems — a group that specializes in strategic planning — assembly members discussed things they can improve on in this next round of fund distribution such as communication with the public.

“The first time that we did this with CARES Act funds, there were some concerns that we were taking a little bit too long to get the money out,” assembly member Felix Rivera said. “Then with ARPA funds I heard some concerns that it was too short of a time frame.”

Next, assembly members discussed a framework for how funds should be prioritized. Child care and housing were at the top of the list, followed by economic stimulus and workforce development, and then community investments and downtown development.

However, during this past Tuesday’s assembly meeting, Mayor Dave Bronson presented a resolution with a long list of suggestions on how the funds could be best utilized within the municipality.

“We’ve had two years of COVID, you know COVID shutdowns were pretty devastating for us,” Bronson said in an interview

Bronson said funds could be best utilized by investing money in the municipality to offset rising fuel cost, and more than $10 million for two years of operations for the proposed Navigation Center.

”It was a broad array of things that we asked for from pools to a homeless Navigation Center, we have got public safety hit public safety, EMS pretty hard,” Bronson said.

The assembly plans to start the application process in early May for applicants interested in obtaining ARPA funds and have it open for two weeks. They would then liken approve an ordinance for distributing funds in early June.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Independence Day is not for two months, but the organization that normally hosts the main...
Anchorage July Fourth event canceled indefinitely
Alaska State Troopers.
Man killed in multi-vehicle crash near Wasilla
Anchorage firefighters responded to a fire in a building of a condominium complex near Taku...
Anchorage Fire Department brings fire at condominium building near South Anchorage under control
Gov. Mike Dunleavy.
Gov. Mike Dunleavy urges legislators to approve at least a $3,700 PFD
Rep. David Eastman at a recent committee hearing.
Rep. Eastman removed from House minority caucus by Republican lawmakers

Latest News

The Municipality of Anchorage is expecting the next round of American Rescue Plan Act funds...
Municipality, assembly exploring best utilization for next round of ARPA funds
State veterinarian worries deadly bird flu is on its way to Alaska.
First case of bird flu in Alaska confirmed in Mat-Su
Anchorage Assembly limits capacity of proposed shelter to 150, postpones vote on funding
Anchorage Assembly limits capacity of proposed shelter to 150, postpones vote on funding
Anchorage Fire Department brings fire at condominium building near South Anchorage under control.
Anchorage Fire Department brings fire at condominium building near South Anchorage under control