Student entrepreneurs set to show off their wares at the Midtown Mall this weekend

By Lauren Maxwell
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 6:17 PM AKDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - From an urban streetwear company to another that makes handmade paper, the Midtown Mall in Anchorage will feature a variety of businesses on Saturday that are run by students from King Tech High School. Teacher Stacy Miller said the students are completing her entrepreneurship class that culminates in starting a real business.

“These students started at the beginning of the semester learning business foundations, and then they had to create a product that would fulfill a need or solve a problem,” Miller said.

Students who started the company Gentle Scents wanted to create a hand sanitizer that wouldn’t dry out the skin.

“We found a way to make it moisturizing and kill the germs on your hands,” said business partner Alyssa Clark.

The company features dozens of handmade lotions, both with and without alcohol.

Miller said students are expected to do extensive market research before their products are finalized.

“So they’re out interviewing people, creating prototypes, showing people, asking lots of questions,” she said. “‘How could we improve this? What would you like? How much would you pay for this?”’

Once students gather their information, they have to make a pitch to a panel of business advisors that Miller describes as similar to the television show “Shark Tank.” If the product is approved, students can borrow between $150 to $200 from the school to get their businesses started.

Miller said the hope is that students will make enough at the Student Business Marketplace to pay back their loans. Her other hope is that some will want to continue once the class is over.

“I also have students who have left and started their own small businesses. Some are studying entrepreneurship at college,” she said. “So it’s kind of a place where they can really explore and see if they have the aptitude for it, if they like it, and if it’s something they want to continue to pursue.”

The Student Business Marketplace is a one-day event on Saturday, April 30. Students will be at the Midtown Mall from 10 a.m. till 3 p.m.

