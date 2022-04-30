Advertisement

Tornadoes rip through suburb in Kansas

Multiple tornadoes touched down in Kansas Friday night (ALAINA ADKINS).
By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 11:16 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Multiple tornadoes reportedly touched down in Kansas Friday night, prompting Gov. Laura Kelly to declare a State of Disaster Emergency.

A massive twister ripped through parts of Andover, a suburb outside of Wichita.

Residents say much of the city is without power.

There are reports of damage including to homes, Andover City Hall, a high school, and the city’s YMCA.

There are no immediate reports of injuries.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Independence Day is not for two months, but the organization that normally hosts the main...
Anchorage July Fourth event canceled indefinitely
Gov. Mike Dunleavy.
Gov. Mike Dunleavy urges legislators to approve at least a $3,700 PFD
Rep. David Eastman at a recent committee hearing.
Rep. Eastman removed from House minority caucus by Republican lawmakers
Fentanyl pills courtesy of MGN.
2 drug busts ‘among the largest fentanyl seizures in Alaska history’ with more than $356,000 worth of drugs seized
Michael Hamilton
Heli-skiing guide dies in Chugach Mountains avalanche; remembered as ‘local Valdez legend’

Latest News

Emergency services are working in the area following an explosion in Kyiv, Ukraine on Thursday,...
Ukraine fights to hold off Russian advances in south, east
A tornado touched down outside of Wichita Kansas, causing massive damage.
Tornadoes tear through parts of Kansas
Anchorage Assembly limits capacity of proposed shelter to 150, postpones vote on funding
Anchorage Assembly limits capacity of proposed shelter to 150, postpones vote on funding
The White House Correspondents’ Association dinner returns Saturday night. It features Joe...
Correspondents’ gala offers political normalcy despite COVID