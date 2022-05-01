Advertisement

Kenai couple indicted on federal tax evasion, fraud charges

Court gavel
Court gavel(MGN)
By Tim Rockey
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 4:43 PM AKDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
KENAI, Alaska (KTUU) - A dentist from Kenai and his wife have been indicted on an array of fraud, and money laundering charges among others, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

The department issued a press release Friday detailing an indictment that was unsealed on Thursday. In the release, the department wrote that a federal grand jury in Anchorage charged 75-year-old Glenn Lockwood and 56-year-old Saray Lockwood with tax evasion, conspiring to defraud the U.S., bankruptcy fraud, wire fraud, money laundering and other federal crimes.

“According to the indictment, the Lockwoods attempted to evade more than $3.5 million in taxes,” the release said.

The release said that beginning in 2013, the Lockwoods evaded millions of dollars in federal income taxes with false bankruptcy petitions to deter the IRS from collecting. The release states that the Lockwoods then formed a limited liability company where they transferred their assets to further conceal their assets to bankruptcy creditors and the IRS.

The case is being investigated by the IRS-Criminal Investigation. The Lockwoods could face five years in prison for every count of tax evasion, bankruptcy fraud, and conspiracy to fraud the U.S., and would also face up to 20 years for each charge of wire fraud, money laundering, conspiracy to commit money laundering, and conspiracy to commit wire fraud if convicted.

