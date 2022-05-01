Man arrested after shots fired near Fairbanks bar, police say

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTUU) - Fairbanks police arrested a Fort Wainwright man after shots were fired outside a bar in Fairbanks early Saturday morning, though no one was reported to have been injured.

According to a press release from Fairbanks Communications Director Teal Soden, Fairbanks Police arrested 31-year-old Travis Austin after multiple gunshots were heard near the Big I Pub and Lounge. The shots were fired across the Chena River from where a Fairbanks police officer was in the process of conducting a traffic stop on 2nd Avenue at 2:42 a.m.

The release said that the officer then saw a Jeep Wrangler disabled on Terminal Street with two people inside the vehicle, both of whom were uninjured.

“Multiple bullet holes were observed along the driver’s side of the Jeep and through the spare tire cover,” the release said.

The male occupant of the vehicle told the officer that the person who shot their vehicle was still in the area, and other Fairbanks police officers spoke to witnesses and received a description of Austin. The press release states that Austin was detained and identified as the man who had shot at the Jeep by multiple witnesses.

The release states that Austin had gotten into a fight at the bar before he and the others involved were kicked out, when he is then reported in the release as saying that someone “is about to die.”

According to the release, seven .45 caliber handgun casings were recovered. The release also stated that Fairbanks police carried out a search warrant for Austin’s vehicle which revealed two Glock handguns, one which was .45 caliber and another that was .40 caliber.

The release states that Austin was arrested without incident. Online court records show that Austin was arraigned on six charges on Saturday, three of which are felonies. According to online court records, Austin is charged with two counts of assault, two counts of misconduct involving weapons, criminal mischief and driving under the influence.

