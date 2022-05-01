Advertisement

Man dies after falling through Yukon River ice, troopers say

Alaska State Troopers
Alaska State Troopers(KTVF)
By Tim Rockey
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 10:15 AM AKDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PILOT STATION, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska State Troopers report that a man died Friday evening after crossing the Yukon River near Pilot Station on a snowmachine and falling through the ice.

According to an online dispatch, troopers wrote that 59-year-old Nicky Myers of Pilot Station was crossing the Yukon River with another person when the ice broke and both people fell through.

Troopers say they received the report from a Village Police Officer in Pilot Station at 7 p.m. on April 29.

“The other person was able to make it out of the river and call for help on his cell phone,” troopers wrote. “VPO’s, family and Pilot Station Search and Rescue responded to the river and were able to recover Myers from the water. Myers was deceased when he was pulled from the river.”

The State Medical Examiner requested the body for an autopsy and troopers will continue to investigate, but wrote that no foul play is suspected.

