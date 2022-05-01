Tripod down, but Nenana Ice Classic contest continues

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The famed Nenana Ice Classic tripod that sits in the middle of the Tanana River fell over early Sunday afternoon. Despite the fall of the tripod, the clock counting down to breakup time is still ticking, since the tripod did not travel far enough downstream to move the anchor and rope attached to the lever that stops the clock.

The tripod remains flat on its side on top the river’s thinning ice, and the contest continues according to a recorded message on the Nenana Ice Classic’s hotline Sunday afternoon.

“As of Sunday, May 1, the tripod tipped completely over on it’s side,” the message said. “The clock is still ticking. There is still no open running water near or around the tripod. The anchor ice has not yet broken loose, and with no water moving, or channels yet being cut into the ice, the tripod will most likely lay where it is until we see water movement and flowing ice from upstream.”

The Nenana Ice Classic tripod has fallen over on the Tanana River ice, but has not yet ended the yearly breakup time guessing contest.

Temperatures in Nenana are forecast to remain seasonably mild in the upper 50s to lower 60s throughout the week. Once breakup at the tripod site occurs and the anchor rope moves enough downstream to stop the clock, the contest’s officials will post the winning date and time on the Nenana Ice Classic official website.

This year’s jackpot is listed at $242,923.

As a reminder, the winning time is posted in Standard Time. Since Alaska is currently in daylight saving time, subtract one hour from the current time. Clocks in Alaska had to “Spring forward” when going from standard to daylight saving on March 13. For example, if the anchor and rope cause the clock to stop at 5:00 p.m., the winning time will be posted as 4:00 p.m.

