Winter-like storm system slowly moves across southern Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - After a beautiful end to the week, the last day of April, 2022 featured much different weather conditions for Southcentral. Clouds dominated much of the skies by late afternoon. Areas of rain were moving into coastal locations along the southern Kenai and into Prince William Sound. As a result, Saturday’s high temperature at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport didn’t even reach 50 degrees, just a couple degrees shy at 48. Valley locations, however, saw more sunshine throughout the day, allowing temperatures to easily rise into the lower to middle 50s.

Gusty winds ranging from 35 to 55 mph are forecast from south Anchorage, across the Hillside, along Turnagain Arm, and points south and east to the coast overnight and into the first half of Sunday. Precipitation will also become more widespread, and heavy at times, along the coast and up through the Chugach Mountains overnight through Monday. Elevations above 1,000 feet will likely see significant accumulations of wet snow, perhaps as much as 2 feet or more through early Monday. (Yes, Sunday is May 1!).

Anchorage should stay largely dry on Sunday, but a few spotty showers may make it over the mountains late in the day. Showers become more likely, but scattered, Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. With the clouds and the moisture, afternoon highs will barely reach the lower 50s, with morning lows starting out in the upper 30s to around 40.

After enjoying a beautiful end to April with sunshine and afternoon temperatures in the 50s and lower 60s, Southeast gets in on the act with widespread rain, and again, high elevation wet snow, Saturday night. The first round of rain ends late Sunday, with a break into Monday morning, followed by a second round Monday night into Tuesday.

