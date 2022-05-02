Abnormally dry conditions return to parts of Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - For the first time since last August, parts of the state are seeing a return to abnormally dry conditions. In the latest drought monitor, parts of the Yukon and Kuskokwim Delta are lighting up yellow, as dry weather returns to the state. We’re certainly seeing the effects of the dry weather here in Southcentral as well, as April closed as the 14th driest on record. It’s been nearly one month since any measurable precipitation has occurred in Anchorage, with any rain primarily confined to coastal regions.

This dry weather is leading to multiple sightings of Dust Devils and leading to the potential for sinus and allergy issues. With winds picking up through the weekend, the dust kicking up at times will lead to reduced visibility and health issues for sensitive people. Another day of windy conditions will be expected through the day, with gust anywhere from 30 to 50 mph. Additional health concerns will be likely in some of the driest areas, where rain will be hard to come by.

While inland areas will struggle to see rain this week, coastal regions of Southcentral are seeing a return to wet weather. The heaviest rain today will fall through Portage Valley and into Whittier, where up to 2+ inches of rain is likely into Tuesday. This comes as a low drifts eastward into the Gulf of Alaska. As it continues to pull off to the east, we’ll see the heaviest rain shift to the panhandle, where the active weather looks to remain for the week.

In the days ahead, dry conditions look to continue for inland regions of Southcentral. This is leading to many areas seeing the fire threat raised to moderate. Several small brush fires have already been reported over the last week, with the potential for more as the dry weather continues for the region. While some sprinkles to isolated showers can’t be ruled out the first full week of May, the heaviest rain will be for coastal regions.

Have a wonderful Monday!

