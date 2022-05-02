Alaska Army National Guard receives Governor award

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - On April 29, the Alaska Army National Guard Golf Company, 2-211th General Support Aviation Battalion was presented with the State of Alaska Governor’s Distinguished Unit citation and the governor’s trophy. The company received the award for their exceptional performances during missions throughout 2021.

“It’s good to be recognized for something, especially when you don’t know you’re going to get it,” said Sgt. 1st Class Damion Minchaca.”

The company completed over 20 missions in 2021. Including 15 life or death situations across the state, joint training, and joint operations with the Indian Army.

“We did some en route critical care training, some live hoist training, and nine line training,” said Chief Warrant Officer 2 Colton Bell.

The award highlighted, members said, the unity that their team had.

“The greatest part about, all the awards and everything that has been happening to us is that it’s about the team. These are not individual awards. It really speaks to what my unit is. It’s, we’re a cohesive team that comes together, no matter what, and completes the mission,” Minchaca said.

Additionally, this was the first time the Alaska Army National Guard has won the award. Since the award begin in 1970, the Alaska Air National Guard has won it every year.

Bell said he believes his team is now ready to take on anything in the future.

“I believe that if we keep our teamwork and cohesion there is nothing our unit can’t accomplish,” Minchaca said.

