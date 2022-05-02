May starts with active weather pattern across southern Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - As one low weakens along the Gulf of Alaska coast, a second one moves out of the Aleutians to take its place, keeping the weather across Southcentral and Southeast unsettled for the first week of May.

Dry, breezy conditions on Sunday in Anchorage with seasonable highs in the lower 50s. The greatest moisture remained along coastal areas, through the Chugach Mountains, and over into Prince William Sound. These same areas will again see additional rainfall early this week. Scattered showers are forecast to develop over the Anchorage bowl for Monday and remain a possibility for much of the upcoming week. With the continued cloud cover and moisture, I don’t expect any big temperature changes from where we’ve been the past several days. Morning lows will be in the upper 30s with afternoon readings in the lower 50s.

After enjoying a beautiful end to April with sunshine and afternoon temperatures in the 50s and lower 60s, Southeast experienced widespread rain, and again, high elevation wet snow on Sunday. Rain is forecast to be more scattered in nature for Monday, but the second low pressure moving into the Gulf brings another round of widespread rain, with high elevation snow, for Tuesday and possibly Wednesday. Temperatures remain cool in the upper 40s to around 50.

