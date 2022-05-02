Advertisement

Special ceremonies held for 2 Anchorage universities

By Taylor Burke
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 4:43 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The University of Alaska Anchorage hosted a special reunion commencement ceremony on Saturday, welcoming graduates, their family members, alumni, faculty, staff and honorees, for the classes of 2020 and 2021.

Walking for college graduation is something most graduating classes have been able to experience without impediment. However, for students who graduated during the COVID-19 pandemic, being able to dress up in a full cap and gown signifies the perseverance of going to college in the middle of a global crisis.

Graduates wore traditional black graduation gowns with matching black graduation caps — also known as mortarboards — a stark difference from the business casual attire they were requested to wear during their original virtual ceremonies. As one of the original commencement speakers, Jessica Reisinger had to pre-record a speech for her original virtual ceremony. Reisinger said that the first graduation ceremony left her feeling incomplete.

“It sort of felt like my college journey wasn’t really over yet, and so I’m hoping that after today it’s going to finally feel like that chapter of my life is finished,” Reisinger said.

Alaska Pacific University graduated 67 students Saturday morning, but this year included a special element. There were 16 students who graduated from APU’s nursing programs for the first time in the school’s history.

In March, the university received accreditation from the accreditation commission for education in nursing for its associate and bachelor’s degree programs in nursing. Mackenzie Larson is one student who received one of the first ever nursing degrees handed out by APU.

“Being the first cohort, it was a lot of work, a lot of bumps in the road, and obstacles, we dealt with a lot of adversity,” Larson said. “It was so rewarding and just to know that we have kind of started this journey for everybody else to come is so great, and years from now when we see how well the nursing program here is doing we will be like yeah, we started that.”

According to Marianne Murray, the director of Alaska Pacific’s new nursing program, there’s a great need for nurses, especially after the pandemic. Despite the class of 2022 students being a “guinea pig” class on top of attending school through a pandemic, the students pressed on, received help from family and friends, and are ready to hit the workforce.

Many of the graduates told Alaska’s News Source that they either had a job lined up or had job offers after graduation. The university said it will have five students starting a nursing degree program in Utqiagvik in the fall, and said they’re working on a program in Bethel as well.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alaska State Troopers.
Man killed in multi-vehicle crash near Wasilla
State veterinarian worries deadly bird flu is on its way to Alaska.
First case of bird flu in Alaska confirmed in Mat-Su
Anchorage firefighters responded to a fire in a building of a condominium complex near Taku...
Anchorage Fire Department brings fire at condominium building near South Anchorage under control
Court gavel
Kenai couple indicted on federal tax evasion, fraud charges
Rep. David Eastman at a recent committee hearing.
Rep. Eastman removed from House minority caucus by Republican lawmakers

Latest News

The Nenana Ice Classic tripod has fallen over on the Tanana River ice, but has not yet ended...
Tripod down, but Nenana Ice Classic contest continues
Nenana Ice Classic tripod
Fairbanks Police Dept.
Man arrested after shots fired near Fairbanks bar, police say
Those wishing to climb North America’s tallest peak got a leg up this week from the U.S. Army.
US Army Chinook helicopters help set up base camp on Denali