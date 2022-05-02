Wasilla Warriors win 2022 Buddy Dale Baseball Invitational Tournament

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Wasilla Warriors baseball team defeated the Colony Knights 10-6 to win the 2022 Buddy Dale Invitational Tournament held at Wasilla High School.

“It feels really good,” outfielder George McSorely said. “Especially Thursday when we played them, we lost and they were talking, but it’s good to come back as a team and you know win the tournament.”

The Warriors came out hot, putting three runs across the plate in the bottom of the first inning. It was evident that they were looking to avenge their loss earlier in the tournament to Colony.

McSorely was a huge part of the victory for Wasilla. The junior started the game in right field where he made some impressive catches before finishing the game off as the closer on the mound. At the plate, McSorely got on base multiple times during the game and even drew a bases loaded walk in the bottom of the sixth inning to help put the game away.

The Warriors play on the field is fun to watch but it might be even more fun to listen to their dugout as the game is going on.

“The dugout is a huge huge part, like when they are hype everyone’s hype they are feeling good they are a big big role in winning,” McSorely said.

Seldom is there a quiet moment in the game with the Warriors dugout constantly making noise and encouraging their team, while also distracting the other team. At one point the opposing pitcher was forced out of his motion because the Warriors dugout was making whale noises.

The Wasilla Warriors baseball team is now 7-3 and after a very successful season last year, they are looking to keep up the momentum by getting some new faces involved.

