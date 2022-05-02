Advertisement

Woman accused of driving with child in vehicle at .33% BAC

The driver was charged with aggravated DWI for having a BAC mor than .18%, aggravated DWI for...
The driver was charged with aggravated DWI for having a BAC mor than .18%, aggravated DWI for driving with a child in the car and endangering the welfare of a child.(Pixabay)
By 7 News Staff and Debra Dolan
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 7:11 AM AKDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLTON, N.Y. (WWNY/Gray News) – A 21-year-old woman in New York is accused of driving under the influence with a child in the vehicle.

WWNY reports the woman had a blood alcohol content level of more than four times the legal limit.

Deputies with the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office investigated an accident Saturday and say the woman had a BAC of .33%.

The legal limit for driving is .08%.

The driver was charged with aggravated DWI for having a BAC more than .18%, aggravated DWI for driving with a child in the car and endangering the welfare of a child.

Deputies did not say if anyone was injured in the accident.

Copyright 2022 WWNY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Nenana Ice Classic tripod has fallen over on the Tanana River ice, but has not yet ended...
Tripod down, but Nenana Ice Classic contest continues
Alaska State Troopers.
Man killed in multi-vehicle crash near Wasilla
State veterinarian worries deadly bird flu is on its way to Alaska.
First case of bird flu in Alaska confirmed in Mat-Su
Alaska State Troopers
Man dies after falling through Yukon River ice, troopers say
Court gavel
Kenai couple indicted on federal tax evasion, fraud charges

Latest News

The House Jan. 6 panel requests interviews with three additional GOP lawmakers, including Mo...
House requests interviews with 3 more lawmakers
Casey White and Vicki White
Search ongoing for murder suspect, officer who left jail
On April 29th, the Alaska Army National Guard Gulf Company 2-211th Aviation was presented with...
Alaska Army National Guard receives Governor award
The shoes, called the Kobe 6 Proto Mambacita Sweet 16, sold out in less than two minutes when...
Nike releases limited-edition shoes to honor Gigi Bryant’s sweet 16
Fans light up Tiger Stadium with their cellphone lights Saturday, April 30, as Garth Brooks...
Seismograph records earthquake in Tiger Stadium during Garth Brooks concert at LSU