Alaska Native charter school to hold fundraiser to construct new building

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The goal is a lofty one — the Alaska Native Cultural Charter School is trying to raise $30 million to construct its own building.

“100% of the donations are going to go toward our building capital campaign,” Manny Acuna, a school spokesperson, said. “Right now, ANCCS is staying on the second floor of East High.”

Officials with the charter school are hoping to one day move from the second floor of Bettye Davis East High School — where it’s been housed for two years — to a home of its own.

Acuna said the cultural mission of the school is being negatively affected as students and staff struggle with a small space, and said many parents don’t want their elementary students to be at a high school.

“Our numbers have dropped drastically,” Acuna said. “We have many families who have said they are wanting to come back, but as long as we’re there, they don’t want their kids going there, and with good reason. So when we move out, I know our numbers will increase back to what they were.”

That is where the “Brick-by-Brick” fundraiser comes in. The event on Friday will feature live bands, an Alaska Native dance group and a Polynesian cultural dance group.

There will also be a silent auction, which auctioneer Dan Newman says will have items such from trips to Alaska to Native artwork and jewelry.

“This event and other fundraisers leading up to the capabilities of them being able to purchase their own building are what we’re working on right now so that they can afford to expand and grow and have a safe and healthy environment for their students and being able to develop more of the Alaska Native culture,” Newman said.

There are only 300 tickets available for the event, which kicks off Friday at 5 p.m. at the Alaska Native Heritage Center.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.