Palmer man faces murder charges in shooting death of Wasilla man last month

By Megan Pacer
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 3:03 PM AKDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A 25-year-old Palmer man has been charged with murder in the shooting death of a Wasilla man, who was found dead in his vehicle last month.

Alaska State Troopers found 32-year-old Wasilla resident Derek Welsh dead inside a car on April 4 after getting a report that shots had been fired at the intersection of Old Matanuska Road and South B Shannon Street in Wasilla.

At the time, troopers said Welsh’s death was being investigated as a homicide.

In an updated online report on Tuesday, troopers wrote that 25-year-old Nathan Hooks was charged on April 29. Online court records show he faces one count of first-degree murder and two counts of second-degree murder.

Online records also show Hooks was arraigned in Palmer Court on April 29. He was given bail conditions of a $500,000 cash appearance bond and $500,000 cash performance bond as well as supervision.

Hooks’ next hearing is scheduled for May 9.

According to troopers, Hooks had already been in state custody since April 6 on unrelated charges.

