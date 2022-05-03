Showers stay confined to coastal regions of Southcentral through midweek

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - While overcast skies and rain continues to move through Southcentral, not everyone is benefitting from it. Inland regions of Southcentral continue to struggle to see any rainfall, even with the overcast and cooler weather. With the lack of rain, Anchorage is closing in on one month of dry conditions. Periodic rain showers will continue for Prince William Sound through the day, with a slight chance for seeing spotty showers for Anchorage. However, it’s a very slim chance as most of the moisture begins to shift to the panhandle.

With the active weather pattern staying with us, daily cloud coverage will stay with us. This will keep temperatures in the lower 50s, with coastal regions likely staying in the 40s. The same can be expected for Southeast through the rest of the week, as daily showers and cloud coverage will keep temperatures in the mid to upp 40s.

No significant weather is expected across the state over the next week, with any storms primarily staying to our south. While cloud coverage will move inland keeping temperatures slightly cooler through the first week and a half of May, no rain looks likely in the days to come.

Have a terrific and safe Tuesday!

