Advertisement

Tennessee governor won’t release records on execution error

FILE - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee delivers his State of the State address in the House Chamber of...
FILE - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee delivers his State of the State address in the House Chamber of the Capitol building, Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. After an undisclosed “oversight” forced Tennessee to abruptly cancel the execution of Oscar Smith last week, his attorneys are asking for a moratorium on executions and a review of the state’s execution protocols. Federal public defenders in Nashville sent a letter to Gov. Lee on Thursday, April 28, requesting a halt to executions to allow an independent review of what went wrong.(AP Photo/Mark Zaleski, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 12:33 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has refused to release records that could illuminate his decision to abruptly halt the execution of Oscar Smith last month, citing attorney-client privilege and the disputed “deliberative process privilege.”

In response to a records request by The Associated Press, the Republican governor’s office released emails containing Lee’s April 21 public statement granting Smith a reprieve. The office also released a series of emails from reporters asking for more details about the problems that led Lee to halt the execution. The reporters were referred to the public statement, which said only that there was an “oversight” in the preparation of the drugs.

On Monday, Lee finally elaborated in a new statement, saying the drugs to be used in Smith’s execution were tested for potency and sterility, but not endotoxins, as required by the state’s execution protocols. Lee placed a temporary moratorium on executions through the end of the year and appointed former U.S. Attorney Ed Stanton to review circumstances that led to the failure.

Lee has repeatedly cited deliberative process when declining to release documents. The exemption is not in state law but was described in a 2004 intermediate appeals court decision. In that ruling, the court determined certain documents could remain secret if officials deemed them part of their decision-making process.

Early in his administration, Lee’s office also cited “executive privilege” more than a dozen times as a reason for withholding records, though his team argued they were using the term interchangeably with deliberative process. Tennessee statutes, including the state’s open records laws, do not define executive privilege. The Tennessee Constitution does not mention it.

Lee initially promised to overhaul the state’s public records laws to provide more government transparency when he came into office, but he has yet to significantly change the statutes.

Smith, 72, was sentenced to death for fatally stabbing and shooting his estranged wife, Judith Smith, and her teenage sons, Jason and Chad Burnett, at their Nashville home on Oct. 1, 1989.

Smith’s execution was to be the first of five scheduled in 2022, the most of any state other than Texas, which also scheduled five executions, according to the Death Penalty Information Center. It was also to be Tennessee’s first execution since the pandemic halted executions in 2020.

___

Associated Press writer Kimberlee Kruesi contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Nenana Ice Classic tripod has fallen over on the Tanana River ice, but has not yet ended...
Tripod down, but Nenana Ice Classic contest continues
The U.S. Department of Justice reported that a federal jury has convicted four members and an...
White supremacist gang members convicted of murder, kidnapping in Alaska
Nicky Myers
Pilot Station mayor dies after falling through Yukon River ice, troopers say
The tripod moved out on the Tanana River at 6:47 p.m. Alaska Standard Time on Monday, May 2,...
Tripod moves out on Tanana River, signaling end of this year’s Nenana Ice Classic
The exterior of the Alaska State Capitol in Juneau, Alaska.
Alaska Senate committee advances transgender sports bill for K-12 students

Latest News

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Tuesday assailed the leaked draft opinion on a pivotal...
Senate vows vote on abortion, but not filibuster changes
Alaska State Troopers.
Wasilla man charged with murder in death of woman found in her vehicle
Oklahoma’s Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a Texas-style abortion ban on Tuesday that...
Oklahoma governor signs Texas-style ban on most abortions
Actor Johnny Depp waits for the jury to come in the courtroom after a break, at the Fairfax...
Depp trial: Psychologist testifies actor assaulted Heard
FILE - Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson speaks March 23, 2022, at the Capitol in...
Washington reaches $518M settlement with opioid distributors