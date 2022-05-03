Tripod moves out on Tanana River, signaling end of this year’s Nenana Ice Classic

NENANA, Alaska (KTUU) - The tripod is officially out on the Tanana River and this year’s Nenana Ice Classic has come to a close.

The tripod moved far enough down the river to trip and stop the clock at 6:47 p.m. Alaska Standard Time on Monday, Assistant Manager Megan Baker confirmed.

Fans of the annual Alaska betting contest noticed that the tripod had gone down on Sunday, but at that time it had not yet moved far enough along the river to trip the clock and stop the contest.

Each year, people place bets on the exact date and time that the ice will break up and move out on the Tanana River. The tripod is hooked up to a rope and lever that triggers the stopping of the clock when it moves far enough down the river.

According to the Ice Classic’s website, this year’s jackpot is $242,923.

This is also the last year that Manager Cherrie Forness will be at the helm of the popular event. Now that the clock has stopped, she will step down after 26 years at the helm of the Ice Classic.

The winners of each Nenana Ice Classic are not often known until a few days after the tripod goes out, as officials tally the guesses.

