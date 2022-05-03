Wasilla man charged with murder in death of woman found in her vehicle

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A 26-year-old Wasilla man has been charged with murder in the death of a woman who was found in her vehicle last month after being reported missing in late March.

Alaska State Troopers initially reported 39-year-old Wasilla resident Parthena Kinkead missing on March 31. She was then found dead in her vehicle on April 2. Her remains were sent to the State Medical Examiner at that time.

Now almost a month later, 26-year-old Christian Hudson faces one count of first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder and one count of tampering with evidence. He was charged on April 29, troopers wrote in an online report on Tuesday.

According to troopers, Hudson had already been in custody since April 3 on charges of vehicle theft.

Online court records show that Hudson was arraigned in Palmer Court on April 30, and he has a preliminary hearing scheduled for May 9.

