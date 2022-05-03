Advertisement

Wasilla man charged with murder in death of woman found in her vehicle

Alaska State Troopers.
Alaska State Troopers.(KTVF)
By Megan Pacer
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 2:06 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A 26-year-old Wasilla man has been charged with murder in the death of a woman who was found in her vehicle last month after being reported missing in late March.

Alaska State Troopers initially reported 39-year-old Wasilla resident Parthena Kinkead missing on March 31. She was then found dead in her vehicle on April 2. Her remains were sent to the State Medical Examiner at that time.

Troopers investigating death of Wasilla woman missing since Wednesday as homicide

Now almost a month later, 26-year-old Christian Hudson faces one count of first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder and one count of tampering with evidence. He was charged on April 29, troopers wrote in an online report on Tuesday.

According to troopers, Hudson had already been in custody since April 3 on charges of vehicle theft.

Online court records show that Hudson was arraigned in Palmer Court on April 30, and he has a preliminary hearing scheduled for May 9.

Stay informed with the latest news and weather alerts from the Alaska's News Source apps

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Nenana Ice Classic tripod has fallen over on the Tanana River ice, but has not yet ended...
Tripod down, but Nenana Ice Classic contest continues
The U.S. Department of Justice reported that a federal jury has convicted four members and an...
White supremacist gang members convicted of murder, kidnapping in Alaska
Nicky Myers
Pilot Station mayor dies after falling through Yukon River ice, troopers say
The tripod moved out on the Tanana River at 6:47 p.m. Alaska Standard Time on Monday, May 2,...
Tripod moves out on Tanana River, signaling end of this year’s Nenana Ice Classic
The exterior of the Alaska State Capitol in Juneau, Alaska.
Alaska Senate committee advances transgender sports bill for K-12 students

Latest News

Police lights.
Palmer man faces murder charges in shooting death of Wasilla man last month
Anchorage Auto Mart at the corner of Spenard and 36th Avenue.
Restitution available for those who purchased from Anchorage Auto Mart
An Alaska Native dance group practicing on May 2, 2022.
Alaska Native charter school to hold fundraiser to construct new building
Fast Cast, May 2, 2022