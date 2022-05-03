Advertisement

Wet and cool for some, dry and mild for others

Breakup and rising rivers to increase this week and next
It's a precipitation tale of the haves and have nots across Southcentral
By Joe Bartosik
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 7:41 PM AKDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The famed line from Dickens’ that reads “It was the best of times. It was the worst of times.” could be used to describe Southcentral Alaska’s precipitation over the past month.

While not quite that extreme, there is a stark difference between the southeast facing slopes of the Chugach Mountains through Prince William Sound as opposed to locations along Cook Inlet, including the Anchorage bowl and the Matanuska-Susitna Borough.

The jet stream has returned to a pattern more typical of winter, driving storms over the Aleutian Islands which then re-intensify over the Gulf of Alaska causing widespread, steady precipitation including ran and even wet snow in those favored areas mentioned above, as well as into Southeast.

The counter-clockwise flow around these low pressure systems downslope on the western side of the mountains, which dries out the air as it sinks, thus evaporating much of the moisture but leaving skies cloudy with intervals of sunshine. This pattern will continue into mid-week.

Locations with clouds and precipitation stay seasonably cool in the mid to upper 40s, but those experiencing more in the way of sunshine stay seasonable with highs in the low to mid 50s. Alaska’s Weather Source is staying optimistic that the region returns to generally sunny skies late in the week week into Mother’s Day weekend, causing temperatures to warm into the upper 50s with perhaps a few Mat-Su locations eclipsing 60 degrees.

The National Weather Service Forecast Office in Fairbanks, as well as the Alaska-Pacific River Forecast Center, is still warning those throughout the Interior regions about increasing breakup conditions on area rivers. In a statement issued over the weekend and again on Monday.

“Spring breakup is picking up speed in the Middle Tanana Valley and across the Interior with the warm temperatures this past week and over the weekend,” the special weather statement said. “Significant melting of the snowpack was observed in the Fairbanks area and now that water is rapidly making its way into the waterways. Rivers and streams around Fairbanks continue to show significant rises on the gages that are not ice effected.”

These conditions will likely increase in the coming days as sunshine and mild temperatures in the mid to upper 50s remain in the forecast.

Meanwhile, the tripod in the middle of the Tanana River in Nenana, remains toppled, but hasn’t moved from its original anchored spot, so the contest continues.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

