Wildfire season ramps up as temperatures rise across Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Wildfire season is underway in Alaska as 41 fires have already burned this year, according to an online dashboard from the Alaska Interagency Coordination Center.

“This year we’re predicting a quote-unquote normal Alaskan summer, which would be about a million acres that might burn. That’s normal for us,” said Alaska Division of Forestry Public Information Officer Kale Casey.

Like any fire season, it comes down to the weather, and Casey said if Alaska gets above 80-degrees for an extended period of time in June and July, a normal wildfire season could turn into a much larger one. In 2019, Casey said they expected a normal fire season but a dry August changed things, and the state saw 719 fires burning more than 2.5 million acres.

“What happens when the sun is out the longest and when we start getting this high pressure long-term sunshine event,” Casey said. “That really changes our fire season in a very short period of time.”

Alaska is currently in the part of spring after the snow melts but before what officials call green up, when precipitation lessens the threat of dry fuels on the ground. Abnormally dry conditions have also returned to some parts of the state, with this April being the 14th driest on record in Alaska.

The division is currently monitoring the Kwethluk tundra fire burning 25 miles outside of the Southwest Alaskan village, according to Casey, who said the fire hasn’t moved in several days. According to the coordination center, it has grown to more than 10,000 acres since starting in mid-April.

In Southcentral Alaska, just over half an acre burned in Eagle River on Sunday, but the Anchorage Fire Department and state Forestry crews were able to contain and control it.

Thanks to a bump in capital improvement funding and wildland-urban interface grant funds, the division will cut more fuel breaks across the state. Fuel breaks are created to help reduce the intensity of a wildfire and create a defensible area for firefighters.

The state of Alaska will have wildfire prevention and preparedness week from May 10 to 16, according to Casey. He stressed that people can lessen the likelihood of a human-caused fire by clearing debris from their yards, moving their wood stacks and keeping their lawns mowed.

“This is the time of year to really be paying attention,” Casey said.

