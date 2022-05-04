Advertisement

Alaska Airlines celebrates Star Wars Day with new wrap

Alaska Airlines debuted its newest livery to come out of the hangar Wednesday as part of the...
Alaska Airlines debuted its newest livery to come out of the hangar Wednesday as part of the company’s “Star Wars Day” celebrations, according to a press release.(Ingrid Barrentine/Alaska Airlines)
By Joey Klecka
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 11:55 AM AKDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - May the Fourth be with you as you fly with Alaska Airlines.

That’s the inspiration the Seattle-based airline had in mind when creating the newest livery to come out of the hangar, which debuted Wednesday as part of the company’s “Star Wars Day” celebrations, according to a press release.

The design on the exterior of the Boeing 737 jet depicts all things Star Wars — from the Millennium Falcon battling TIE fighters on the plane’s tail section, to the cute, small creatures called porgs that adorn the side of each winglet. The imagery is backed by a “space black” background that fully wraps around the plane.

Alaska Airlines debuted its newest livery to come out of the hangar Wednesday as part of the...
Alaska Airlines debuted its newest livery to come out of the hangar Wednesday as part of the company’s “Star Wars Day” celebrations, according to a press release.(Ingrid Barrentine/Alaska Airlines)

The commercial jet that lists a tail number of N538AS is part of a joint effort between Alaska Airlines and Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, which features a 14-acre corner of the park named “Stars Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.”

After being revealed Wednesday morning, the plane — which has an unofficial name of “Star Wars Transport to the Disneyland Resort” — took off on its inaugural flight from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport to John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana, California. The jet is scheduled to service several western U.S. airports, according to FlightAware, including Seattle-Tacoma and Denver International Airport, as well as at least one East Coast hub, Orlando International Airport in Florida, where Disney World is located.

Alaska Airlines said the Boeing 737 is the seventh plane livery in collaboration with Disneyland Resort, and took 27 days (or 540 work hours) to fully paint it, requiring 228 gallons of paint.

Stay informed on the go with breaking news and weather alerts from the Alaska's News Source and Alaska's Weather Source apps

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anchorage Auto Mart at the corner of Spenard and 36th Avenue.
Restitution available for those who purchased from Anchorage Auto Mart
Alaska State Troopers.
Wasilla man charged with murder in death of woman found in her vehicle
Tiberius Newbill of Anchorage needs a stem cell transplant, but so far a donor has proved...
An Anchorage boy needs a life-saving stem cell transplant, but finding a match has been tough
The tripod moved out on the Tanana River at 6:47 p.m. Alaska Standard Time on Monday, May 2,...
Tripod moves out on Tanana River, signaling end of this year’s Nenana Ice Classic
The exterior of the Alaska State Capitol in Juneau, Alaska.
Alaska Senate committee advances transgender sports bill for K-12 students

Latest News

Gas Pump (GFX)
Alaska House passes bill to suspend motor fuels taxes
The Anchorage school board meets for a meeting on May 3, 2022 at the ASD Education Center.
Anchorage School District prepares for next moves after failed school bond
Anchorage police said a man has been hospitalized and at least one other has been detained...
Man hospitalized, another detained after Karluk Street shooting
Domestic Violence AK
Domestic violence in Alaska