Alaska Airlines celebrates Star Wars Day with new wrap

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - May the Fourth be with you as you fly with Alaska Airlines.

That’s the inspiration the Seattle-based airline had in mind when creating the newest livery to come out of the hangar, which debuted Wednesday as part of the company’s “Star Wars Day” celebrations, according to a press release.

The design on the exterior of the Boeing 737 jet depicts all things Star Wars — from the Millennium Falcon battling TIE fighters on the plane’s tail section, to the cute, small creatures called porgs that adorn the side of each winglet. The imagery is backed by a “space black” background that fully wraps around the plane.

Alaska Airlines debuted its newest livery to come out of the hangar Wednesday as part of the company’s “Star Wars Day” celebrations, according to a press release. (Ingrid Barrentine/Alaska Airlines)

The commercial jet that lists a tail number of N538AS is part of a joint effort between Alaska Airlines and Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, which features a 14-acre corner of the park named “Stars Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.”

After being revealed Wednesday morning, the plane — which has an unofficial name of “Star Wars Transport to the Disneyland Resort” — took off on its inaugural flight from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport to John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana, California. The jet is scheduled to service several western U.S. airports, according to FlightAware, including Seattle-Tacoma and Denver International Airport, as well as at least one East Coast hub, Orlando International Airport in Florida, where Disney World is located.

Alaska Airlines said the Boeing 737 is the seventh plane livery in collaboration with Disneyland Resort, and took 27 days (or 540 work hours) to fully paint it, requiring 228 gallons of paint.

