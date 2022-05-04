Alaska House passes bill to suspend motor fuels taxes

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - The Alaska House has passed legislation to suspend a tax on motor fuels until mid-2023. The bill next goes to the Senate.

Two weeks remain in the legislative session.

There currently is an 8 cents per gallon tax on gas purchased for highway use. The bill, as originally proposed, would have doubled that.

The original bill also called for increasing the surcharge on refined fuels to go toward an account used to address certain hazardous substance spills.

A House committee gutted the bill to just deal with the surcharge increase as gas prices this spring rose.

The bill was further amended on the House floor to suspend motor fuels taxes until June 30, 2023.

