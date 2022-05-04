Advertisement

Gov. Dunleavy addresses fentanyl crisis as state issues warning to families

‘It’s incredibly deadly in incredibly small doses’
Governor Mike Dunleavy alongside public health, medical, and law enforcement officials, took to the podium Tuesday to speak to Alaskans about the growing health
By Carly Schreck
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 7:48 PM AKDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU) - Gov. Mike Dunleavy alongside public health, medical, and law enforcement officials took to the podium Tuesday to speak to Alaskans about the growing health crisis involving fentanyl use in the state.

According to preliminary mortality data from the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services, overdose deaths have increased 71% from 2020 to 2021, causing a massive concern for public health officials. The vast majority of those overdose deaths involved fentanyl, the state health department found. The message from the state: “one pill can kill.”

The state is calling it a threat to all Alaskans, and has issued a warning to parents and families about the dangers of fentanyl. In the first three months of this year alone, officials have seized 1,244 grams of fentanyl in the state, which is enough to kill 622,000 people, with a 2mg dose being considered lethal.

“That’s 85% of our entire population,” Dunleavy said.

It’s coming into the state mostly as counterfeit opiates that resemble prescription pills. Many users don’t even know the drugs contain fentanyl.

Alaska recently joined 25 other states led by Arizona for a border security strike force, which is a partnership among state governors to share intel and coordinate enforcement of criminal organizations taking advantage of open borders.

“We don’t border Mexico,” Dunleavy said. “But we are seeing the results of a border that’s wide open.”

Dunleavy said the state will do everything it can to protect Alaskans from the growing fentanyl crisis, and recently received supplies for 11,000 narcan kits that can temporarily reverse an overdose. Fentanyl test kits are also available to individuals.

The state is also stepping up all law enforcement efforts to ensure fentanyl is seized before it ever reaches the hands of the public, and vows to prosecute those who are knowingly trafficking the drug to the fullest extent of the law. Dunleavy also has plans for discussions with the state Legislature to up the charges of a death directly caused by distribution from manslaughter to second-degree murder.

The state’s other area of focus in dealing with the rise in fentanyl overdose deaths is working to end the stigma surrounding addiction so that people struggling aren’t afraid to seek help. Alaska Department of Health and Social Services Commissioner Adam Crum said the chances of success for those who choose recovery are better with support.

“Like a splint treats a broken bone, or insulin for diabetes, data shows that outcomes including a reduction in overdoses, job stability, and mental health are better with medication-assisted treatments,” Crum said.

Sandy Snodgrass, a mother who lost her son, Robert, to a fentanyl overdose last year also took to the podium Tuesday to advocate for awareness.

“Fentanyl is not like other drugs. It’s a death sentence,” Snodgrass said. “The fentanyl took my son. It took my grandchildren. It took the last remaining Snodgrass in our family tree.”

Dunleavy called Tuesday’s conference something that the state will continue to build upon to help those struggling with addiction, and protect all Alaskans.

If you or anyone that you know has information about drug trafficking in Alaska, please call the Alaska State Troopers at (907) 451-5100, or to remain anonymous, submit a tip on the AKtips smartphone app or online at: https://www.dps.alaska.gov/tips.

