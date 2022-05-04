Advertisement

Man hospitalized, another detained after Karluk Street shooting

By Joey Klecka
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 8:23 AM AKDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police said a man has been hospitalized and at least one other has been detained Wednesday morning following a shooting near downtown.

A spokesperson with the Anchorage Police Department said officers responded at 6:40 a.m. to the shooting at 1500 Karluk Street, near East 15th Avenue. They said the man that was sent to the hospital has injuries to the “upper body” and his condition is still unknown.

They also said “at least one person” has been detained for questioning by police, and said officers will be in the area for a while as they process the scene. Police also said it appears to be an isolated incident and there is no current public threat.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

