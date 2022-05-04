May mix of sun and showers

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - In the Gulf of Alaska, a broad and vertically stacked low pressure system is meandering within a trough. The low is winding down but will still produce showers through the end of the week.

The jet stream remains well south of the state and helps to carve out a broad trough over the southern mainland.

Meantime, colder air is going to reinforce development of a low dropping through the Bering Strait from the Arctic. Scattered snow showers could mix with rain showers over the Aleutians.

Southeast cities saw the most rain in the state Tuesday. Yakutat recorded 1.83 inches, Ketchikan 1.57 inches, Petersburg .99 inches and Juneau with just over a half inch.

Anchorage will be on the edge of the large low to the south, so partly sunny weather is likely for the state’s largest city mid-week.

The hot spot Tuesday was Fort Yukon with 58 degrees. The cold spot was Shishmaref with a low of 5 degrees.

